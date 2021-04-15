Single Review: Toosie Slide By Drake

Drake has released his single ‘Toosie Slide’ the song has been named after a TikTok influencer, it has already hit big and is currently #1 on ‘Apple music’.

Seeing the explosive response, we could assume that the song would be the number one debut on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’.Drake is a marketing genius, he knows what he’s doing. We’re on quarantine, everyone is obsessed with Tiktok, this song is definitely going to blow up

The song features a masked guy giving a tour of the mansion. He shows off all the Grammys he’s won alongside his art collection and platinum records. There’s a little choreography in there also as its a dance song. Watch below for the official ‘Toosie Slide’ Video.





