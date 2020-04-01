Hailee Steinfeld has some good news for the fans. “I Love You’s” is out and the star has also announced a two-part project(still untitled). The star revealed on social media that the song sampled Annie Lennox’s 1995 hit “No More I Love You’s”.

“Diamonds won’t fool me ’cause I’m too far gone,” she sings. “Wish I could get back the air in my lungs, I’ve been so fucked up it’s bad for my heart.”

“No more I love you’s, it’s too easy to say,” she sings in the chorus. “No more I love you’s until I’m okay.” The song reflects Hailee’s personal feelings after splitting up with her lover, she told the press that “After going through a breakup, I decided I needed time to focus on myself and heal without the distractions of another relationship,”.

The star explained that the track was about self-empowerment and putting yourself first as only you are the judge of what’s best for you. Watch the splendid black and white visuals below

New Single Review+Official MV: I Love You’s By Hailee Steinfeld