New Single Review: “Wrong Direction” By Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has finally released the new single titled “Wrong Direction” that she announced on 30 December 2019. She released it on the first day of the new year, making it a perfect musical gift for her fans. The hitmaker will follow it up with a music video, as evident from her social media post earlier.

Hailee has not released a song since September and it was obvious that she was preparing something for the new year. The 23-year-old American has definitely started 2020 with a bang with this first musical release and we hope it will be a good year for the young artist.

The amazing track was taken from the series Dickinson, starred by Hailee on Apple TV. No doubt, soon this amazing music track will be a bop. People are waiting and interested to see if “Wrong Direction” follows the same sonic path.

This new music is an emotional track, expressing about past relationships. Reflecting that a wrong decision can lead to the wrong direction.

The Young Stunning American artist started her music career in 2015, with her famous debut single “Love Myself”. This track was on the bop so the expectations and hopes of her fans are the same for “Wrong Direction”.

Listen To “Wrong Direction” By Hailee Steinfeld