Single Review: “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna

Calvin Harris and Rihanna premiered official music video for “This Is What You Came For”. The music video became available on VEVO for streaming last night and it has already received thousands of views. The song “This Is What You Came For” is already a huge hit so it was expected that the music video will do good.

The music video is directed by Emil Nava. To be honest, the music video is somewhat disappointing especially after considering the fact that the song is a hit already. Maybe Calvin Harris could’ve done little more with the video. The music video has literally nothing in it. It’s just Rihanna walking into a huge cube and then trying to dance. There is some other footage but it’s only being screened on walls of this huge cube. That’s it. There is no script and nothing special about the music video. The only thing you might like about it is how beautiful Rihanna looks when she walks into the cube-like-building.

The most disappointing thing about this music video is that Calvin Harris only appeared for a moment or two in the music video. Watch the music video below and let us know in the comments if you think the video is worth watching again. My personal take on this – it could’ve been so much better.

Watch Music Video “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna