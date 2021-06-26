Single Review: “Sober” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has premiered a new song titled “Sober”. The song came out online after she promised her fans to give them new music soon. The new track “Sober” is an indication that Demi’s next project will be very personal to her. That’s a great news. Now that she’s the queen of pop, it’s right time for her to do some personal music. “Sober” – her new song – is the first glimpse of things to come.

I believe Demi will soon give us an EP to give us a glimpse into her self.

Her new track is a great ballad. The chorus is awesome but it’s heart breaking. You will hear Demi ask her parents for forgiveness because she ain’t sober any more. Rest of the lyrics follow the same theme. Brilliant track with some deep and personal lyrics. I feel like this is another smash hit from Demi.

Demi reveals in this track that she has broken her promises to remain sober. She has done it repeatedly. Just like every time, she promises in the end of the track to seek help again. Is it another promise that she is going to break? We will know soon. Listen to the song below.

Listen to “Sober” by Demi Lovato