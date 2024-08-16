AJ Mitchell has released a new single titled “Slow Dance” and it already sounds like the potential viral hit that AJ has been searching this year. The 18-year-old gave us his last track “All My Friends” back in March and it was time that he’d deliver something new for the summer.

AJ Mitchell collaborated Nina Nesbitt for “After Hours” and it was the time we know he could be coming with more high-class collaborations once “After Hours” get a decent response. Exactly that has happened and now AJ can actually bring in a lot of artists so he did a romantic collab with Ava Max. Sounds like the right move at this stage of his career.

The song is about confession that you’re in love with someone. “I’ll never let you down” sings AJ and follows up with another powerful verse “I could you after now.” On the chorus, both sing together “Will you slow dance” and make it one of the best songs I heard this entire week. Give it a listen below and you’ll like AJ’s work.

New Single Review: “Slow Dance” By AJ Mitchell & Ava Max’s