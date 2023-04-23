Single Review: “Sin Pijama” by Becky G [Review + Music Video]

Becky G has premiered her new single “Sin Pijama” along with the official music video for the track. She also enrolled Natti Natashi to collaborate on this new song. This new Spanish single is another reggaeton serving from the California-born singer. Since Becky G is doing really good in this genre, I feel she did the right thing by releasing another song in this genre. She should probably do more reggaeton music – she’s finally finding her audience that she had always deserved with her fierce vocals and bursting energy.

In this new song “Sin Pijama”, you will hear the Californian singer serve cute lyrics along with Natti. She is singing about making love and keeping it ‘soft’ and ‘sweet’. She wants it to be ‘sexy’ and ‘fun’ so that she doesn’t have to wear her pajamas while going to bed. That’s what this song is about. I’m sure a lot of us can connect with the lyrics.

Becky G released this song yesterday. At the same time, she also premiered the official music video for the track. In the video, you will see hot girls, wearing short dresses and doing the traditional reggaeton moves. Becky is totally awesome in the music video. It’s a sexy music video that will make you fall in love with the song as well. Give it a try below and I’m sure you will end up leaving a comment for Miss Becky.

Watch “Sin Pijama” by Becky G