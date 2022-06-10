Single Review: “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line have premiered a new single after the super success of “Meant To Be”. This new single titled “Simple” sounds like a country hit.

The new single “Simple” will be included in band’s upcoming fourth studio album. This will be their follow-up to 2016 album. You can expect to be able to purchase the album by the end of this year.

Florida Georgia Line didn’t just give us the first single from their new album but also released another single “Colorado” a few moments later. It’s a clear indication that they are serious about giving us an album this year. You can download both the new singles on digital platforms.

The new track “Simple” is a catchy and radio-friendly track that will be picked up by country radio. The chorus is a killer and I’m totally in love with it. It’s so infectious that you want to do put it on repeat. This anthem for a simple lifestyle is one of my favorite releases from last week. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line