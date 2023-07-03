Single Review: “Kiss The Sky” by Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo has released his new song titled “Kiss The Sky”. This new single is included in singer’s first ever greatest hit compilation. This single is the only new music on this album. Rest of the songs will be his hit singles from the past. This new album will be titled “Platinum Hits” and you can grab this album in the US now.

So if you are a fan of Jason Derulo but you are finding it difficult to purchase an album that has only previous hits, this new song “Kiss The Sky” is for you. There are eleven other hits and Jason is expecting you to buy his old songs, that you might have bought already, because he included a new single in there. Would you get the album? Don’t forget to mention in the comments below.

“Kiss The Sky” is also a part of the upcoming movie “Storks” where it will serve as the official soundtrack. The song is produced by Thomas Troelsena and Thomas Erikson and it’s written by Jason Derulo.

It’s time you let your body spin and roll around with the beats of this new song. Listen to it below.

Listen to “Kiss The Sky” by Jason Derulo