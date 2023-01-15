Single Review: “Issues” by Julia Micheals (Debut Single)

Julia Micheal is the hidden star that you know even when you don’t know. I know that’s a bit confusing.

She is a hit songwriter. She wrote for famous pop singers such as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. She also worked on hits with Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears.

But you haven't probably seen her or Googled her yet.

It’s time for Julia Micheals to come to the limelight with her own music. She has premiered her debut single titled “Issues” after teasing it for the entire last week.

In this new single, she talks about her issues. She accepts that she has some issues, just like the other girls. One of her issues is that she needs someone. She already knows that her boy does a lot of stupid things but still she considers him perfect.

Unlike many other debutants, Micheals hasn’t pushed anything on us that we probably don’t want from her. It’s not a song chasing Selena Gomez. Instead, it’s a very ‘Julia Micheals’ song with the focus entirely on songwriting and delivering it properly instead of loading it with bipolar production.

“Issues” is a confessional song that has the right tempo for the theme of the song. The song is produced by Stargate and Benny Blanco. You can listen to “Issues” by Julia Micheals below.

Listen to Debut Single “Issues” by Julia Micheals