Single Review: “I Was In Heaven” By Chelsea Cutler

Chelsea Cutler has released a new song from her debut LP. The song is titled “I Was In Heaven” and it delivers the same nostalgia that we have become so familiar after what we’ve heard so far from the alt-pop singer.

“I Was In Heaven” is a melodious song. “I dreamt you said my name, you looked at me the same,” sings the young singer in the opening verse of the song. The chorus is so good and the melody gets to you. The 22-year-old singer has really done a great job with vocals.

While talking about the song, Chelsea told the press that she wrote this song when she was exactly in the same mood. It was a special time of her life and she had a feeling that she wanted to sing about. This is when she penned it down. While listening to “I Was In Heaven” you will appreciate the rawness and honesty and Chelsea’s vocals at the same time. Give it a listen below and we are sure you will be loving everything about it.

Listen To “I Was In Heaven” By Chelsea Cutler