Single Review: “Heatstroke” by Calvin Harris featuring Ariana Grande, Pharrel & Young Thug

Calvin Harris has premiered a new single titled “Heatstroke”. It’s a bombshell and a sure-fire hit. You also listen to Ariana Grande, Pharrell, and Young Thug in the song. This collaboration made its way to digital platforms on March 28 and has already become a major new song in just about two days. We can expect great things from this collaboration during the coming weeks.

The Scottish DJ has already announced his plans to take 2017 by storm. That’s the reason he announced to release at least 10 new singles this year. That means we can expect a song almost every month if Calvin Harris keeps the momentum going. And why wouldn’t he? He’s already started with a few excellent songs and fans have responded really well. We hope this will be the best year for any Calvin Harris fan without a doubt.

As of now, this banger is sitting outside top 20 on pop radio but it will not be long before it hits the top 10. It has already been streamed millions of times, something that proves that the song has a lot of potential for being on the top 10 in no time and staying there for weeks to come.

With this song, it has become pretty clear to everyone that Calvin Harris was serious when he announced that he won’t be doing any more traditional albums. Instead, he will be giving us songs as they are ready. This new way of releasing the music seems strange, especially considering the way current music market is setup, but Calvin could easily bring out more tracks by following this route rather than working on albums. Now it’s time to listen to this new song. You can stream it on Spotify or listen to the full audio on YouTube below.

Listen to “Heatstroke” by Calvin Harris ft. Ariana Grande, Pharrell & Young Thug