Single Review: “Cry Pretty” by Carrie Underwood – It’s An Emotional Affair

Carrie Underwood her marked her return with an amazing new single titled “Cry Pretty”. The song premiered a few hours earlier today and here we bring you the new single review. It’s such a good song and a solid comeback that I couldn’t wait till the morning to blog about. I just had to talk about this song right away.

This new song “Cry Pretty” is the first official single from Underwood’s upcoming sixth studio album. This album is still untitled but we know that the album is already in the making. It will be a follow up to singer’s 2015 album “Storyteller”. It’s the second song we have heard from the country singer since she fell at home and broke her wrist. That accident was totally disastrous as Carrie had 40 stitches on her face. With the singer recovering fully from her injuries, she comes back to us – the fans – with a new country song that could easily become her best song (in terms of vocals) to date. If that happens, this would be the best comeback that I’ve enjoyed in the past few years.

While talking about the song, Carrie Underwood told her fans that she titled the song “Cry Pretty” to symbolize the state when emotions overflow. You want to cry and you just can’t stop. The emotions are so overwhelming that they flow through your eyes. It’s a very relatable song that gives us a glimpse into the emotional state Carrie has been going through in the last year or so, especially with the accident and how she might have felt helpless and ultimately wanted to cry. This is what this track is about.

It’s a promising return from Carrie Underwood who brings out her best vocals for this enduring melody. It’s totally memorable and can be seen as easily going past her last effort “The Champion” that came out in January. The single turns on Underwood’s ’empowerment’ mode and helps us to feel that way as well. It’s primarily due to the fact that Carrie Underwood carried the song from beginning to the opening with incredible success, always soaring high and taking the listeners with her. Give it a listen below and if you like what you hear, get ready to see the live performance of this track on ACM Awards on Sunday.

Listen to “Cry Pretty” by Carrie Underwood