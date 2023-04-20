Single Review: “Bad Dreams” by Scarlett Johansson & Pete Yorn

This might come as a surprise for you. Actress Scarlet Johansson and singer-songwriter Pete Yorn are combining for a new EP. It’s titled “Apart” and they served the first taste from this album titled “Bad Dreams” today a few hours ago.

The duo has shared a video for their first single “Bad Dreams” as well. You can listen to the song and watch the music video later in this post. Their album, I’m sure it interests a lot of fans, will come out on June 1 through Capitol.

The duo earlier collaborated in 2009 for their album “Break Up”. They have not worked together ever since. This new album is a refreshing news for the fans of the duo. The album will feature four new songs in addition to updated version of some tracks from their previous album. You will also get to hear an updated version of “Tomorrow”, which is a track taken from his 2016 solo album.

While talking about this new album, Yorn told the fans that it’s about ‘aftermath’ in the same way Breakup dealt with the nature of an ‘unraveling relationship’. It’s about living a separate life. This album will bring those emotions to the forefront, giving them voice through music. I’m sure it’s going to be worth listening.

Listen to “Bad Dreams” by Scarlett Johansson & Pete Yorn