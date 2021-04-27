Single Review: “1Night” by Stargate featuring 21 Savage and PARTYNEXTDOOR [Stream + Read Review]

Stargate has released a new single titled “1Night” and it features PARTYNEXTDOOR and 21 Savage. With that list of collaborators, I’m sure Stargate has something really special here for us. The Norwegian producer and songwriter (a team actually) has already contributed to some huge hits, especially that of Rihanna. The team also worked with Pink and Sia in the past.

The new single “1Night” by Stargate is all about one-night stands. The collaborators PARTYNEXTDOOR and 21 Savage will contribute rap verses for this urban track. With this track, it’s obvious that Stargate is focusing on urban and not pop in the future. Is that a good news? Only time will tell.

Stargate will release their debut album this year. The Norwegian team also revealed that they will have one global artist contributing to their album. I’m sure it’s either going to be Rihanna or Sia. Whoever it turns out to be, it’s going to be huge for Stargate’s future. I wish them all the luck in their future endeavors. Listen to their latest single “1Night” below.

Listen to “1Night” by Stargate featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and 21 Savage