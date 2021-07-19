Single Review : “Midas” By Skott

Skott has dropped a new single titled “Midas.” This single came out after she gave us her critically approved EP. She also gave us a few pop singles and now she has decided to take things a level up. To do that, she didn’t only release the new song but she also set up her own label. When you want to be creative without boundaries, this is what you do.

It’s a gamble and it could have led the wrong way but it is paying off for her. Her first single that came out under her own label did amazing. It’s clearly one of the best songs this year and now with this new song “Midas,” it’s obvious that the gamble is working for Skott. We hope it continues like that and she keeps exploring her creative side.

The song “Midas” opens up with lines “Midas, you’re used to hearing that you’re something above the ordinary.” She then asks if she wants to be with her only – wouldn’t it make you lonely? She then talks about living always through mythical undenying love. Listen to the song below.

Listen To New Single “Midas” By Skott