New Single: “Make Me Like You” Gwen Stefani – [Full Audio]

Gwen Stefani dropped her new single on February 11 titled “Make Me Like You”. She released a snippet from the song last week and it took the internet by storm. Every Stefani fan was excited to hear the snippet and now here is the full version. Once you listen to the full version, you are going to love this and keep playing this for days. It’s an addictive single that’s made for top chart positions.

This new single, which is a follow-up to her previous single “Used To Love you”, is a redemption for Gwen after her disappointing single “Baby Don’t Lie”. It’s a fresh song with a lot of pop and rock synths thrown into it. As a result, the track has a catchy tone and sounds very much the typical Gwen’s style.

With this song, it looks like Gwen has finally made a strong comeback to her original self. She is now making good songs, songs that her fans really expect from her. She has finally come out of her terrible breakup with her husband and she is ready to write those great songs again. You can listen to this full song in below.

Listen to “Make Me Like You” by Gwen Stefani