Single: “Comeback Kid” by The Band Perry

I know what you’re thinking. You want to skip this song review because you remember the last time The Band Perry came up with a song, it was a complete embarrassment. The song was “Live Forever” and it was so poorly received that there would be rarely any similar example in the top music scene. Now the band is back with a new single titled “Comeback Kid”.

The good thing about this new single is that it’s worth listening unlike 2015’s “Live Forever”. This new single “Comeback Kid” isn’t about kids who get bullied or those singled-out kids at school who are desperate to make a comeback to the life but it’s actually about the band itself. The Band Perry is the ‘comeback kid’ who wants to do the things right after making a mess of them last year.

If you have been keeping an eye on happenings in the music industry, you would know that 2015 was the worst year for this band. The reason was their RedOne-produced single “Live Forever”. The band lost fans, lost a lot of money, and eventually got bullied by the critics and fans alike. This is why 2015 was the worst year for the band. They lost their deal with their music label, which was kind of home to them. They did get a new deal with another label but still it hurts. That’s what this song is all about.

“Comeback Kid” is about how the band had the worst year of their lifetime. How everyone criticized them and how it made their life a living hell. The band is talking about how they felt when everyone treated them bad. They are also talking about how they want to correct their mistakes so that they can make a comeback to the music industry. It’s a great song and I recommend you give it a listen. Don’t just reject it because you hated the last song that the band gave you. This could be the one that would change your opinion about this band. Listen to the single below.

Listen to “Comeback Kid” by The Band Perry