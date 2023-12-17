Single: “Better Place” by Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten has had some success with her last single “Stand by You”. Although the single was worthy of Billboard Hot 100, it never made to the charts for some reason. I don’t know why audience hasn’t loved such a good song. Now Rachel is back with another song that she released on December 18th. This track titled “Better Place” is from Rachel’s upcoming studio album “Wildfire”, which will be her third full studio album.

The track “Better Place” can be downloaded for free by simply pre-ordering Rachel’s upcoming album on iTunes. If you don’t want to get this single free, you can simply stream it at VEVO. You will find the embedded stream below this review.

“Better Place” is a feel-better anthem where Rachel takes us to a place where everything feels better. It’s about someone coming into her life that changes things and turns them into good all of a sudden. Rachel sings about importance of having someone who loves you and how it changes everything in your little universe, turning it into a better place. With Rachel’s angelic vocals, this song sounds so true that you will definitely find yourself feeling better after listening to this. It’s a surefire radio hit and we expect her to score a big hit from her “Wildwire” album. It’s full of certified hits.

Listen to “Better Place” by Rachel Platten