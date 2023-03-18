Single: “Full House” by Flo Rida

Flo Rida has a girl in his home and he is sure that she won’t go anywhere anytime soon. He is going to try to please the girl in just one night that he has got. He is so serious about making her stay without having to kidnap her that he, Flo Rida the rapper, slows down his rapping tempo. As the track moves on, Flo Rida reveals to the audience that she decides to stay when the morning comes.

“Full House” is the title track from Flo Rida’s upcoming EP which will be released on March 7, 2015. Flo Rida is planning to release half of the tracks before the release date which means you will get to listen a lot of this new EP before you decide to buy. Keep coming back to All-Noise.co.uk to get latest reviews on whatever Flo releases before EP release date.

“My House” isn’t a usual Flo Rida song since it has a lot slower rapping tempo than what we associate with Flo. Nevertheless, it’s catchy and pleasing on the ears and it indicates that Flo’s upcoming EP will give us a different side of Flo Rida for once.

Listen “Full House” by Flo Rida (Full Audio)