Single: “Blue Pool” by Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton has premièred her new single titled “Blue Pool”. The single is released just before Vanessa is planning to release her new studio album “Liberman”, which is planned for an October release.

Vanessa Carlton will also be releasing a 4-song EP titled “Blue Pool” before releasing “Liberman”. This EP is scheduled for a release on July 24. With this LP hitting stores, we will have an official follow up to her hit album “Rabbits on the Run”. And eventually she will be giving her fans the real treat three months later with a full studio album.

“Blue Pool” is the titled track from “Blue Pool” LP. Vanessa Carlton originally premiered it globally with Nylon’s magazine website. This track has the power to induce daydreams and make you wish about things you miss in your life. The message is powerful and the melodies are wistful. The song is definitely going to be loved by Vanessa fans and everyone else who enjoys quality music with minimalistic production, exquisite vocals and warming piano. This song will teleport you to another world for sure and that’s the reason we are already calling it indie song of the year. Listen to the song below and let us know your opinion in the comments below.

Listen “Blue Pool” by Vanessa Carlton