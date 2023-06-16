Single – “Believe” by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has released a new single titled “Believe”. It is an inspirational ballad intended to be soundtrack for upcoming Disney TV movie “Descendants”. The movie will be aired on TV on July 31.

“Believe” will not be included in Shawn Mendes’s upcoming album “Handwritten”. The track “Believe” is signature Shawn Mendes track with a nice tempo. This guitar-driven track is all about believing in oneself. The mid-tempo track homes the message that once you start believing in yourself, nothing is going to be impossible. The track also talks about being yourself and never feeling ashamed of it. Be what you are and believe in your karma. You will easily achieve that seemed far fetching earlier. There are many other positive messages in the track.

Shawn Mendes, the 16 year old pop star, has delivered a cute song that is nice to the ear. It is a perfect track for a kid’s movie and fits the movie theme perfectly. Shawn Mendes has done a great job with vocals, something you don’t always expect from a 16 year old. There is no doubt that Shawn Mendes has a successful career ahead of him. His voice is awesome and so is his personality. He has already won a lot of fans and we hope that he will be the next big star. Listen to “Believe” below and let us know what you think of this track in the comments section at the end.

Listen “Believe” by Shawn Mendes