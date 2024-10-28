New Music: “You Gotta Not” By the Little Mix

Here comes the Little Mix’s first countdown single “You Gotta Not” from their fourth studio album “Glory Days.” The song is available on Spotify for streaming and purchase from iTunes.

“Glory Days” is available on stores from today October 28th, 2016. Little Mix released their countdown single “You Gotta Not” a day earlier the album release (October 27th).

Days before the album is premiered, the single “Shout Out to My Ex” has topped the UK singles chart; that’s going to be another selling point for them.

“You Gotta Not” is an up-tempo and a lovely track. The girls want to tell that they aren’t into lazy, immature and jobless men. They need someone who’s really responsible and can be manly. “I need a man, a man who can act like a man” sings the girls.

After the success of “Shout Out to My Ex”, the fun and dancehall track like “You Gotta Me” is really a surprise. It’s really hard to tell that among these two which one is better. I think, we shouldn’t compare these tracks as each of these have its own value.

You can buy the music album “Glory Days” from a nearest physical music store. You may find more of exciting tunes and awesome lyrics.

Listen: “You Gotta Not” By the Little Mix