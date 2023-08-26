Music: “Wish That You Were Here” by Florence and the Machine

New Florence and the Machine music? You read it right. The Florence Welch led band has released a new song titled “Wish That You Were Here” and you can listen to it in full HQ after the song review.

Whenever there is new Florence and the Machine music, it’s naturally time to be happy again. This time, the band has contributed to the upcoming Hollywood film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. This new song “Wish That You Were Here” is the soundtrack for this film.

The song is available now in HQ through various digital retailers. The feature film will hit the theaters later this week.

According to the official press release, the song “Wish That You Were Here” is an original composition by Florence and the Machine band. The song has huge power and cinematic overtones that make it a perfect choice to serve as the end-title track for the film.

The song is about the journey of love, that is an experience but a risk at the same time. It’s a typical Florence song that you don’t want to miss. If you can’t wait for the movie to hit theaters and want to listen “Wish That You Were Here” right now, here is your chance. Click Play below. We got the song for you.

Listen to “Wish That You Were Here” by Florence and the Machine