Music: “Warrior” by Steve James ft. Lights

Steve James had a great 2016 and now he is starting the new year with a bang – music of his own. This track is titled “Warrior” and Steve James managed to get Canadian pop star Lights on it.

When we look back at what Steve has achieved in 2016, the only thing that was missing was his own music. He co-produced “In The Name of Love” (Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha) and worked on “Purpose” (Justin Bieber). He also did a remix of “Remind Me,” (Conrad Sewell). All these projects were rewarded with success and a Grammy nomination but there were no signs of his own music although the 18-year old.

“Warrior” by Steve James and Lights has a monstrous chorus. This anthem is probably for the times when the world has ended and there is only one warrior left. Now the warrior doesn’t want to stop for someone because she is a warrior and the only purpose of her life is to burn.

With this song, Steve has proved that he is an artist to watch out for 2017. He continues to grow as a producer as he experiments with yet another sound in this song. It’s bolder, louder and weirder this time. Listen to this chest-pounding anthem below and leave your comments.

Listen to “Warrior” by Steve James and Lights