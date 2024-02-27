New Music Video: “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony

This week has been great for pop music fans as they got two new music videos from their favorite artists. First they got the video from Zayn and then they were treated with probably the best music video that Fifth Harmony has shot so far. The girl band dropped their new single titled “Work From Home” the same day and then followed it up with a music video. The music video was premiered on VEVO.

“Work From Home” is an energetic urban pop song where they talk about having fun while their boyfriends stay at home, in the bedroom. The girls go out and flirt with workers at a construction site. The surprise in the music video is the little cameo played by Ty Dolla Sign who acts as a worker at the construction site.

A lot of 5H fans have called it the best music video the band has premiered so far, mainly due to the fact that Lauren has taken the lead for the first time. The editing is wonderful and cinematography is something you’d praise straight away. The colors are also excellent. You are definitely going to love the music video and the girls who look absolute gorgeous throughout the video. Watch the video below.

Watch Music Video “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony