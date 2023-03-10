Alessia Cara has premiered official music video for her song “Wild things”. The music video is definitely worth watching as it will take you back to the past and re-live your best days of life, the days of teenage life. This track is from Canadian singer’s “Know It All” album that came out on 7th March.

The music video is directed by Aaron A. where he takes Alessia back to her youth, among her best friends. They are not just on-screen friends but actually her real friends. Once the director puts them together in front of camera, he wants them to have fun and that’s it. He wants them to feel young again, as if they were still in their teenage days. The video successfully portrays their car-free feelings as the energies run high. The group runs through the city with animal masks and spends time around a bonfire. They are as rebellious as teenagers are and they show it when they go crazy in a playground meant for kids.

It’s a great music video but it’s not for everyone. Those who are young at heart and love going back to the old days would love every bit of it as it would remind them about their time. It ends in a sad reality that they are not teenagers anymore as the group ends the day taking their respective exit streets. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Wild Things” by Alessia Cara