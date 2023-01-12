Music Video: “Table” by Kehlani Assisted by Little Simz

Kehlani has premiered a new song titled “Table”. Produced by Jahaan Sweet, DJ Dahi, and DJ Relly, this new song will be included in Kehlani’s upcoming debut studio album titled “SweetSexySavage”. The good news is that Kehlani has already premiered a music video for this song and you watch it in glorious high definition quality at the end of this review.

The new Kehlani album, in case you have been waiting for it, will be out in January next year via Atlantic Records. But that’s not it. There is more good news for the fans as the 21-year old singer also premiered a music video along with the song. The MV made its way to the people via YouTube.

Kehlani’s last music was “You Should Be Here” that he dropped in 2015. Little Simz also did her last piece of music around the same time.

Famous MV director David Camarena shot this video in London. The video shows Kehlani and Little Simz exploring the streets of London while delivering performances for their fans. It’s pure fire and I’m sure fans are going to be excited about what Kehlani has brought to the ‘table’. They are definitely going to be treated with some wonderful music in 2017. You can listen to the song and watch the full video below.

Watch “Table” by Kehlani ft. Little Simz