New Music Video: “Super Trapper” by Future

Future has released a new music video for his latest single “Super Trapper”. I feel that this new single is the lead single from Future’s recently released fifth studio album. With this video, it becomes the first song from the album to get a video so there is every chance that it would serve as a lead single.

If this turns out to be true and this song is actually the lead single, then be ready to hear it all day long on the radio soon. If you don’t listen this song being played a lot of radio in the next 3-4 days, then you can safely assume that Future is planning for another lead single.

The official music video for “Super Trapper” came out on VEVO. It’s directed by Sam Lecca. In the music video, you see what you expect from a rapper doing in his music video – showcasing his lush lifestyle. It’s a video that shows you the super luxurious side of Future as he rides expensive cars and lives in a dream mansion. He also has a lot of money that he wants us to see in the video. And if you just thought there would be no women to company him, you’re wrong. You will see a voluptuous girl hanging around with Mr. Future at all the times during the music video. Now that’s the right definition of a lush lifestyle and being a “Super Trapper”. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Super Trapper” by Future