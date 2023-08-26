Ellie Goulding blessed her fans with a new music video for her song “Still Falling For You”. She released the music video on VEVO so everyone could see it without any restrictions.

“Still Falling for You” will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood movie Bridget Jones’s Baby. The movie will hit the theaters next month so it was kind of a perfect time for Ellie to put up a music video. Great for Ellie and great for the movie.

The music video is directed by Emil Nava. The video shows Ellie singing the song, while there is a projection in her backdrop where you will be able to see some new scenes from the upcoming movie. Be prepared to see some interesting scenes rolling over as Ellie sings “Still Falling for You” in the foreground.

Ellie has taken the same approach with this music video that she preferred with Fifty Shades of Grey. Clips from the film were rolling in the background while Ellie singing “Love Me Like You Do”. I think it kind of works for soundtrack videos.

“Still Falling For You” is sweet and lovely. It’s nearly a perfect soundtrack for this movie theme and that’s what made me confess that Ellie is now the soundtrack queen for now. I reached this conclusion in the light of her contribution to films such as Divergent and Fifty Shades of Grey in addition to “Still Falling for You”. Time to see the video and hear the track.

Watch music video “Still Falling for You” by Ellie Goulding