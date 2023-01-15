Olly Murs has recently released a music video for his latest funky single “Stevie Knows”. The MV is going to surprise you with a lot of girls in sexy costumes and men with perfect suits.

The music video with Olly Murs. A man is trying to fit him into a suit. The person trying to put the suit on Olly Murs has a beard and looks really impressive. Olly seems to be enjoying his stay in the dressing room as he is covered with sexy and hot women. All he can see are sexy legs and it feels as if Olly can’t be happier than this.

The single “Stevie Knows” is from Olly’s most recent album “Never Been Better”, which is exactly what MV for this song is all about. The album was released on March 10 but there is a re-release version that hit the market on November 20 in the UK. The album is a gem for Olly’s fans as it contains his most-talked about duet with Demi Lovato, his collaboration with Ryan Tedder and a single featuring Travie McCoy. If you like Olly Murs’ music, you shouldn’t miss this album. Listen to it and you will know that you’ve “never been better”. Watch the music video for Stevie Knows below and be sure to leave your comments.

Watch Music Video “Stevie Knows” by Olly Murs

