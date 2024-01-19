Music Video Review: “Jungle” by Pitbull

Pitbull has dropped the official music video for his latest single “Jungle” featuring E-40 and Abraham Mateo. The music video came out on VEVO earlier today.

It looks as if Pitbull has decided to end the year on a high. He dropped “Por Favor” video couple of weeks back and now he has gifted us another music video. Doesn’t that excite you?

“Jungle” is an upbeat song that’s included in Pitbull’s “Greatest Hits” album. It’s one of the two new songs. Considering that, a lot of fans expected Pitbull to premiere a music video for both the new songs. So, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

In the music video, you will see a group of men having lost in a jungle. When they are trying to find their way out, they meet women who have painted their bodies. When watching the video and seeing these voluptuous women in a jungle, you know for sure that the video is going to have a lot of more sexy girls. Pitbull doesn’t disappoint you as he invites the group to his yacht after they find their way out of the jungle. On the yacht, they find a wild on-sea party. The party isn’t an ordinary one as Pitbull is hosting it. You expect craziness and that’s exactly what you get when it becomes a foam-party all of a sudden. Although it’s winter for a majority of us, the music video is filled with summer vibes. Would you be jealous or just sleep for next 6 months so that you wake up during summer? You can watch the music video below.

Watch “Jungle” Music Video by Pitbull