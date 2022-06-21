Music Video: “Remember I Told You” by Nick Jonas – Watch NOW

Nick Jonas has released the official music video for his latest single “Remember I Told You”. The video came out on VEVO today and you can watch it below after this quick video review of this latest summer jam.

Is “Remember I Told You” going to be the biggest summer jam of the year? You might start believing that after watching this video. Nick Jonas is serious about promoting this song. That makes me super excited.

The video is black and white for 90% of the part. In the end, you are blessed with some colors. You will see Nick in some sexy outfit. When he puts on white t-shirt, he looks so awesome. His white sneakers give him the ultimate look. You will also see Mike Posner and Anne Marie making a guest appearance in the music video.

Following this song, Nick Jonas will be releasing his full-length album soon. It might come out at the end of this year although Nick or his label hasn’t confirmed this yet. Still, I believe the album will be out this year. Now if this single “Remember I Told You”, which serves as the lead single for this album, does good then you will have the album soon. If it fails, Nick will probably delay the album unless he can have a few hits under his belt from this album.

Now it’s time you watch this music video. Hit PLAY below and enjoy this awesome black and white music video.

Watch “Remember I Told You” by Nick Jonas