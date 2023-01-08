The Weeknd promised last week that he will premiere a new music video for the hit single “Party Monster”. He gifted this new video to his fans at midnight on VEVO. It was definitely a huge moment for the fans all around the world.

This new music video is directed by BRTHR. The music video is about a lot of things. You will see The Weeknd singing in a deep red room. He is then seen driving furiously while the camera brings sexy girls floating in the pool. It’s just incredible how the music video turn scenes in flashes and makes it look so incredible. You are definitely going to love the way BRTHR directed this clip.

Now that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are officially dating each other, you could her to be in the music video, especially when considering that she wrote the lyrics and had a line ‘Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena” that would make a perfect excuse for a quick cameo. Unfortunately, there is none. Probably they started dating after the video was shot otherwise we would have seen her in the video, even if for a few seconds only. Nevertheless, the music video for “Party Monster” is still awesome and you’d love to watch it over and over again.

Watch Music Video “Party Monster” by The Weeknd