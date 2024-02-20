New Music Video: “Paris” by The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers are on their way to global fame with their recent singles. Their latest single “Paris” has received a video treatment and it’s amazing. The music video was premiered on VEVO.

This new song “Paris” will become a part of the band’s upcoming album “Memories Do Not Open”. This will be band’s debut studio album. This album is planned for release in April via Columbia Records.

Mister Whitmore directed the music video for “Paris”. The video shows a mansion floating in the air. As the video progresses, there are more surprises for you. A girl is seen jumping up and down while Dew Taggart and Alex Pall enjoy the video from the ground. The girl then falls down from her mansion in the sky. You will have to see the music video to see what happens when she falls down to the earth. Watch the video below.

Watch “Paris” music video by Chainsmokers