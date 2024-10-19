New Music Video: Nathan Sykes “Famous”

Nathan Sykes has released the music video for his new single “famous” on YouTube yesterday (October 17th, 2016). It’s said to be the single for his long-awaited debut album “Unfinished Business” due to be released on October 4th, 2016.

It’s the fourth released single from his album and a soulful number. So powerful and catchy voice!

The music video shows Nathan Sykes acting on a video set and falling for his beautiful and gorgeous co-star. Later, he finds out that the director of the video has a thing for the girl. Nathan really likes her a lot and it is evident in the video.

Somewhere in the middle, we see the girl showing some affection towards him but the video doesn’t have the happiest ending. The director takes the girl with her in the end.

“Will you call my name when I’m famous; when I’m famous” sings the charming Nathan Sykes. It tells how desperately he wants that girl in his life. They’re both adorable!

The video deserves a thumb up for all its emotions.

Nathan Sykes got a little fame since his collaboration with Ariana Grande for their promotional single “Over and Over Again”. But, I believe he’s underrated in the music industry, and such powerful and soulful voice deserves more fame.

Watch: Nathan Sykes “Famous” Music Video