Song: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys has returned with a new track and this revival track is getting a lot of attention for all the right reasons. The track is titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

The boy band is enjoying residency in Las Vegas these days. They are having amazing success there. The band even released a track and got into top Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100 after 12 years of hiatus. Now we have another track and it sounds like another track that could possibly rank on the charts and help the legendary boy band repeat the success they enjoyed many years ago. Even if it doesn’t bring home the chart success that BSB and the fans expect, it could still help the band revive the good old memories.

The new BSB track “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” is written by Wrabel while Stuart Crichton and Jamie Hartman produced it collectively. It’s a synth-pop anthem where you will enjoy the melody carved out over the piano. The band also released a music video for their new single, which is directed by Rich + Tone. Check it out below.

Watch Music Video “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Back Street Boys