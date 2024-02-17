New Music Video: “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani

Khalid and Normani released “Love Lies” a few days back and now they have given us the official music video for this song. It’s Normani Kordei’s debut solo song as she hasn’t done much work outside her 5H girl band so far. But now it’s obvious that the girls are ready to explore more, especially after seeing Camila doing so good with her debut album.

In the music video for “Love Lies”, Normani has put on a real show with Khalid. Since the song was released at the right time to become a Valentine’s Day anthem, we expected the music video to come out on any day. Now that it’s here, we are in love with it. It came out yesterday.

The music video is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The visuals are shot in LA. The MV succeeds at connecting the lyrics with the visual – something that makes the helps the visual bring in the song’s sensual vibes onto the screen. I think the direction is just about perfect while Normani is equally good rendering her part in this music video. She has some super sexy choreography in the video that you all going to fall in love with. I think Normani has shown some of her best moves in this music video. Go ahead and give it a try. I’m sure you will put it on repeat and watch it many times before you move to another MV today.

Watch “Love Lies” Music Video by Khalid and Normani