Music Video: “Living Proof” By Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello blessed us with another single “Living Proof” from her latest Romance project a few days ago. With this release, the hitmaker has already given us six singles from her project and all of them are brilliant in their own place. She didn’t only score big on charts with these tracks but she also showed her sonic versatility.

The new single titled “Living Proof” also got the deserving visual treatment and now we have a beautiful video for the song as well. The song “Living Proof” is produced by Mattman & Robin and they knew exactly what they were doing. The composition focuses on where Camila is strong and she did so well. The 22-year-old singer has proved she’s a super talent. The way things are going for her this year, it’s obvious that her Romance album will be contesting for the pop album of the year.

The music video opens with Camila lying in a heavenly garden, her body covered with flowers. In the next scene, you see her in water and then with her boy romancing in this beautiful place. Camila looks absolutely amazing throughout the video. Watch it below.

Watch “Living Proof” Music Video By Camila Cabello