Melanie Martinez has previewed a new music video for her single “Cry Baby”. It’s a concept record from her upcoming album “Cry Baby”. The music video was premiered on YouTube. The video is directed by Melanie herself who also conceived concept for the music video. The video opens with a cinematic intro that runs for 2 minutes. Rest of the video is 4-minute long, making it a 6-minute long music video. I know it’s a long video but it’s worth watching.

The song ‘Cry Baby’ is a decent song that could help Melanie Martinez get the ball rolling for her upcoming album but this music video isn’t as good as we expected despite the fact that Melanie Martinez made a decent effort. The video turns out to be rather monotonous.

If you haven’t got the guts to watch brutality, you might want to skip the video intro or maybe the entire video. The intro shows us ‘rabbit doctor’ who hits a pregnant woman right in the stomach – something that everyone can’t see. But if you have not explored Miss Martinez’s work before, this is a perfect video to start. It tells you essentially about Melanie Martinez’s sensibilities and work. You can watch the video below and read our reviews of other work from Martinez to explore her music.

Watch Music Video “Cry Baby” by Melanie Martinez