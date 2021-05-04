Music Video: Brother Leo “Shine”

Ola Nils Hakan Svensson also known by the stage name ‘Brother leo’ is a Swedish artist best known for his Nordic songs from 2005 to 2010. Then he came up with big hits like “Push up” and “Strangers on the Island”. And after a gap of 9 months, he comes up with a highly relatable and really catchy “Shine”.

The chorus is relatable for every teenager and young professional going out every day, living their life on a rewind, but never living for themselves, as he sings “I’m so sick of Mon-day, Tues-day, Three more days till Friday – Wednesday, Thursday, wonder when it’s my day, to Shine, Shine, Shine (Going Louder and longer)”.

He told about the story behind the song that “I was in a pretty dark place when this song came to life, and it proved to be very therapeutic and became the defining moments of Brother Leo”.

Listen To “Shine” by Brother Leo