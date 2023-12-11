Mariah Carey is a true queen of Christmas and she has proven it every Christmas. This year, she has blessed us with a festive song titled “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and now she has given us a new music video for the track as well.

Earlier, Mariah Carey released a special edition reissue of her Merry Christmas album. She went on to give fans even more. she also released some rare footage from her 1994 charity concert and finally she brought her focus to her new single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She also gave us a documentary and Mariah put up signed copies of her CD for sale as well. So much this year for the festive season and it’s not yet December 25. We hope Mariah will continue blessing our worlds like this for years to come.

Now that the single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is reaching the top spot on Billboard Hot 100, it was the right time for Mariah to give even more to this single. Now with the video out, fans are definitely going to stream it a lot and it will help this new track stay on top of the charts. Give it a listen below and you will enjoy it.

Watch Music Video “All I Want For Christmas Is You” By Mariah Carey