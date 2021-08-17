The Weeknd has surprised everyone with his new song that was part of the setlist at the Drai’s club in Las Vegas where The Weeknd performed on August 18. The song titled “Tell Your Friends” is a brand new song as no one has heard it before – not even a snippet or a leak. This track will be included in Canadian singer’s upcoming studio album “Beauty Behind the Madness”. “Tell Your Friends” will be third song in this new album as confirmed by The Weeknd.

“Tell Your Friends” is produced by Kanye West so you can expect it to have some Kanye-element in the song. This also means that Kanye will be heavily involved in The Weeknd’s next album. However, there won’t be any collaboration from Kanye as he is connected to this project only as a producer.

This R&B track is probably the best thing we’ve heard during last few weeks. The fans who attended the mini-club concert at Drai’s were impressed and they were happy that they have been rewarded with a wonderful song. You can listen to this incredible new song from The Weeknd below.

Listen to “Tell Your Friends” by The Weeknd