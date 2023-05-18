Lana Del Rey has released a new music. This time, it’s a cover of Daniel Johnston’s popular single “Some Things Last a Long Time”, which was originally a part of his famous “1990” album. The track was used for a short film titled “Hi, How Are You Daniel Johnston?” Interestingly, Lana is an executive producer of this short film. Watch the trailer below.

A Cover by Lana Del Rey

The first time fans had a chance to hear a glimpse of this new track from Lana Del Rey was last week when the trailer of short film “Hi, How Are You Daniel Johnston” was released.

The cover has a lot of similarities and yet it’s different in so many ways that you will love it even if you have heard the original for years. Lana hasn’t brought in her typical sultry noir approach but diverges somewhat from it to ensure that this track gets the treatment it deserves. This is showing maturity and that’s what everyone expects from Lana, especially when it comes to serious music. She has replaced the original piano and drums to bring in a deeper and fuller sound. I think she has done a great job. “Some Things Last a Long Time” is definitely a statement of versatility from Lana.

Listen to “Some Things Last a Long Time” by Lana Del Rey – Full Audio