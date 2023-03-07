Music: “Road to Perdition” by Jay Electronica ft. Jay Z

It has now become a tradition that new tracks from Jay Electronica surface online which means you are often going to find unreleased tracks available online. Yesterday, a new unreleased track from Jay Electronica leaked online. The track which is titled “Road to Perdition” features Jay Z.

The track has surfaced online at a time when Jay electronica is due to tour Europe – a perfect time for a track to be released. Even if Jay Electronica hasn’t released the track intentionally, it will benefit the rapper with his tour. People listening to his new music just before the tour means a lot more people will turn up on tour performances. The tour will start in Zurich and then move through Switzerland, Ireland and England before it comes to an end with few days in China. There is every chance that Jay Electronica will turn in exceptional performances to make 2015 a great year for him.

“Road to Perdition” doesn’t offer anything new as such. The track is merely a sample cut from his previous album. The track was originally on the tracklist of his album but it never made it to the final tracklist. The album was released a few years earlier which makes the track that old even if surfaced online now.

Listen “Road to Perdition” by Jay Electronica featuring Jay Z