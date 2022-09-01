Music Review: “Don’t Say” By Robinson

Robinson released “Nothing To Regret” last year and it became a massive hit, making Robinson the artist to watch last year. The New Zealander didn’t disappoint and dropped some amazing tracks throughout the year. Her “Nothing To Regret” received over 80 million streams.

Now Robinson is back with yet another single titled “Don’t Say.” Without a doubt, it’s her best single so far. This electro-pop anthem is as good as gets. In the opening verse, Robinson sings “I left a message on your phone I was by myself, feeling numb and alone.” The dreamy synths and how Robinson delivers her lyrics – it’s FIRE.

The track is written by Robinson with Fred Gibson. It’s produced by Sam De Jong. This future hit is definitely worth checking so give it a listen below.

New Single Review “Don’t Say” By Robinson