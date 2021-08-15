Music: “I Can Be Somebody” by Deorro

You could remember Deorro from his previous collaboration with Chris Brown “Five More Hours” where he succeeded at impressing critics and fans alike. Now Deorro is back with a massive EDM anthem and this can turn out to be even more impressive. This EDM anthem titled “I Can Be Somebody” has everything perfect about itself. This is what you expect from a big EDM anthem. The featuring artist Erin McCarley is relatively unknown but she has also impressed everyone with her stunning vocals. Her vocal quality resembles that of Ellie Goulding.

“I Can Be Somebody” will make its appearance on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie “We Are Your Friends”. The movie’s soundtrack disc will be available in stores on August 21 via Interscope. The track will also be included in Deorro’s upcoming debut album, which will be released through Ultra Records towards the end of 2015.

This EDM anthem is a mellow and yet a party-ready track that makes it a 2-in-1. The EDM based beat sounds really good and you are going to put the song on rewind for sure. Erin McCarley has also delivered her high pitch vocals to the perfection, doing justice to the big IDM beat that sounds almost robot-ish at times. A great song and a surefire hit. Listen to it below and let us know your opinion in the comments section.

Listen to “I Can Be Somebody” by Deorro