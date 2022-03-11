Music: French Soul Party

French Soul Party were suggested to us over on Facebook as part of our ‘New Music’ competition. Find out how to suggest new music and enter our competition by clicking this link: Suggest New Music and Win an iTunes Voucher.

French Soul Party

It took approximately 10 seconds after this band were recommended to us for us to think – how have we not heard of these guys before!? Just take a few moments out of your day and listen to this and you’ll probably think the same:

French Soul Party are, in their own words, “an indie dance quintet”, and have a gloriously diverse and cool list of influences that includes Justice, MF DOOM, Foals and SBTRKT.

We’ve added a few links below so go check French Soul Party out immediately!

French Soul Party on Soundcloud

French Soul Party on YouTube

French Soul Party on Tumblr

French Soul Party on Twitter

French Soul Party on Facebook



