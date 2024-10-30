New Music: “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Columbian “Pretty Boy” Maluma

Shakira premiered her brand new single “Chantaje” on October 28th, 2016. The Spanish track is a boasting reggaeton tribal sound featuring Columbian reggaeton artist Maluma; a superstar in Latin America known as “Pretty Boy”.

“Chantaje” (“Blackmail” in English) is officially a lead single from Shakira’s eleventh studio album that is in preparation. There’s no official news if the album will be in Spanish or it’ll be bilingual.

The song talks about a girl who’s unfaithful to her man she’s officially dating. She’s an indecisive woman who doesn’t know whether to stay with the guy or move on. “Un dia digo quo no, y otro que si” sings the Shakira meaning “One day I say yes the other day I say no” in English.

On the other hand, Maluma is portraying a guy who’s real nice and loving to his girl. Who besides knowing her mood swings gives her space to make up her mind? “Vas libre como el aire” meaning “You’re free as air” sings the handsome Maluma.

“Chantaje” sounds catchy and sexy. A killer video is what’s needed for it. Let’s hope to see the both artists in a sexy video that does justice to the track.

The audio track released on VEVO has about 10 million views so far. It’s a smashing hit, undoubtedly!

Listen: “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Maluma