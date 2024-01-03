Music, Watch: “Alone” by Alan Walker

Alan Walker is definitely one of the hottest club artists in Norway. He proved it last year with his smash hit single “Faded” that rules the European charts. This year the Norwegian singer had more surprises up his sleeves for his fans. He opened the year with “Sing Me To Sleep”, another massive hit all across the Europe. Now that we are about to say goodbye to 2016, Alan his a song to end the year. It’s titled “Alone” and it features some fascinating undercover lyrics by Noonie Bao.

Alan Walker released his new single “Alone” on all digital platforms. Along with the audio, he also released a music video for his new single. The video is available on YouTube.

When you listen to this song, chances are good that you will be singing many of its lines the entire day. The chorus, where Noonie sings “Anywhere, whenever I know I’m not alone”, is infectious and I’m sure you are going to hold on to that. It’s uplifting and it is supported by a killer EDM beat.

The song is about the dark times, in fact, the darkest of them, when there is no hope. That’s when you realize that you are still not alone, even during the worst times. There is always someone for you. Someone would always be there to help you. You just gotta believe.

Watch music video – “Alone” by Alan Walker